Rowdy Ride Home

SUITERADIO's ROWDY YATES' nationally syndicated afternoon drive show, "THE ROWDY RIDE HOME," rises to 26 affiliates with the addition of WDLC-A (1490) and W299BA (107.7)/PORT JERVIS, NY, and companion translator W237EV (95.3)/MIDDLETON, NY. Also, YATES returns to the market where he worked as a teenager with the addition of KNDE (HD2)/COLLEGE STATION, TX, and its companion translator, K249ET (WILLIE 97.7).

THE ROWDY RIDE HOME, a five-hour, six day a week program, launched in MAY of last year (NET NEWS 4/25/22).

