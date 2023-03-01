Foroutan

Universal Music Publishin Group (UMPG) Europe's publishing division has appointed SHIRIN FOROUTAN to the role of SVP and GM effective immediately. Based in LONDON, she'll report to UMPG COO MARC CIMINO. She succeeds SIMON BAKER, who has served as GM, European Operations since 2018 and will continue at the company in a senior management capacity. FOROUTAN will work closely with both the company’s European Managing Directors and C-suite leadership in SANTA MONICA.

Before joining UMPG, FOROUTAN served as VP/Creative, at BMI where she led the organization’s creative efforts throughout EUROPE, including acquisition and retention strategies, with a focus on growing BMI’s market share across all genres of music. She was also responsible for managing relationships with affiliated songwriters, composers, music publishers, and key industry contacts. During her tenure, FOROUTAN signed and/or renewed talents including RINA SAWAYAMA, GRIFF, JOHNNY MARR, ARLO PARKS, LABRINTH, THE 1975, ELLIE GOULDING, INFLO, BEABADOBEE, JESSICA AGOMBAR, TEMS, KAMILLE, P2J, MAISIE PETERS, And MTHR.

CIMINO commented: “We are delighted to have SHIRIN join the UMPG family as she takes on this role that is vital to the success of our company. From the moment we met SHIRIN, we knew she would fit right into our unique culture. We have no doubt she will bring enormous value and energy in our efforts to make sure that our songwriters are treated with the best care in the world.”

FOROUTAN added, “I am incredibly proud to be joining UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, a team known across the industry as being best-in-class, globally-focused and having the utmost integrity. UMP EUROPE has amassed impressive success for its songwriters and business operations over the past few years. For our next chapter, I am confident that UMP EUROPE can reach even greater heights by focusing on innovative, collaborative and relationship-driven strategies. I’m grateful to JODY GERSON, MARC CIMINO and JW BEEKMAN for the opportunity, and look forward to working with our European MDs and their teams on providing invaluable services to UMPG’s creators and partners.”

