Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Feeds People In Need In Los Angeles
by Charese Frugé
March 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM (PT)
The FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL showed off his BBQ grilling skills while feeding those in need last WEDNESDAY NIGHT (2/22) around Midnight. According to TMZ, he showed up at HOPE THE MISSION in LOS ANGELES with some overnight gear and a massive meat smoker. He took the next 16 hours (14 to cook and 2 to let the meat rest) whipping up ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans.
TMZ says GROHL covered all expenses himself and took a few naps throughout the night while letting the meat smoke. Click here to read more.