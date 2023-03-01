EV Buzz?

NEAL ARDMAN's NIA BROADCASTING and CIRCUITWERKES, INC. are launching an initiative they characterizing as "forcing" electric vehicle manufacturers to "stop causing interference to the AM band." Electrical interference has been offered as a reason that some EV manufacturers plan to stop including AM on EV entertainment systems, but the issue raised by ARDMAN and CIRCUITWERKES President KYLE MAGRILL involves the EVs generating noise that affects AM reception in other cars.

ARDMAN said, “EVs don’t just cause noise to the radios built into the EV, they also cause harmful interference to the cars that are nearby.” MAGRILL added, “The RF noise from EVs has caused so much interference on the AM band that the EV manufacturers have chosen to remove AM radio from the cars rather than solve the interference problem. While that hides the problem in the EV, it makes it impossible for the person driving next to the EV to enjoy AM radio in their own car."

ARDMAN said that he and MAGRILL have discussed the issue with XPERI and the NAB and have enlisted attorney JOHN TRENT to help their cause; he added, “we are hoping to work something out with the makers of EV cars without having to file law suits in any federal court... that said. if we must file to protect the AM band from this incursion then we will do just that.”

