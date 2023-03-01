Daigle (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LOUISIANE organizers have announced this year’s lineup, which will run from APRIL 26th-30th in Downtown LAFAYETTE, LA. LAUREN DAIGLE who was born in LAKE CHARLES, LA and grew up in LAFAYETTE, will headline the event, which features artists from around the French-speaking world.

Musicians from across the UNITED STATES, CANADA and FRANCE, as well as those from as far away as SOUTH KOREA and MONGOLIA, will play at the festival. In addition to the individual artists, the festival will host interactive roundtables featuring singer/songwriters, violinists/fiddlers and LOUISIANA dance roots.

Click here to see the full lineup from NOLA.com.

