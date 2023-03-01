Gopher Radio News

The UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA athletic department and rightsholder LEARFIELD's GOPHER SPORTS PROPERTIES have inked a multi-year contract extension with iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS that will keep the GOPHERS on iHEART stations through the 2026-27 season. Football will remain on Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3), while men's basketball will be split between KFAN and News-Talk KTLK-A-K278BP (TWIN CITIES NEWS TALK) and men's hockey will air on KTLK. Women's hockey will continue on Sports KQQL-HD3-K244FE (KFAN+), and women's volleyball will air on Hip Hop KTCZ-HD2-K273BH (HOT 102.5).

“iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS is proud to continue our partnership with Gopher Athletics and LEARFIELD through the 2026-27 athletic season,” said Market Pres. GREG ALEXANDER. “We’re excited to use our scale and reach to bring GOPHER sports to fans throughout MINNEAPOLIS and nationwide on the iHEARTRADIO app.”

GOPHER SPORTS PROPERTIES VP/GM GREG GERLACH added, “iHEART MINNEAPOLIS has been an outstanding partner, and we’re pleased to secure a multi-year extension with GREG and his team, knowing they’ll continue to provide best-in-class opportunities for fans to follow the GOPHERS.”

