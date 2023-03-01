Lewis

FACEBOOK parent META released a few insights on why people use ‘Stories’ which should better help you to understand the power of this content form and why we talk about them a lot; different ways to create impact,” noted LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

LEWIS continued: “INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK Stories are vertical videos or photos that disappear after 24 hours.

"You can see them at the top of the INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK apps as well as in the news feed.

"And Stories are immersive."

Look at how many people are consuming them:

7 in 10 agree Stories enable them to experience new things outside of their everyday life.

6 in 10 say Stories help them feel closer and more up to date with friends and the people/brands they follow.

6 in 10 also said Stories help them feel a part of a larger community.

Stories are hard to get enough of.

62% plan on using Stories even more in the future than they do today.

"And mostly, help people feel they are a part of something."

