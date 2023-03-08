-
RAB Webinar To Look At Horizon Media's 'Top Trends 2023'
by Perry Michael Simon
March 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM (PT)
A new RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar next WEDNESDAY (3/8) at noon (CT) will feature a look at trends from HORIZON MEDIA.
HORIZON MEDIA WHY GROUP SVP/Cultural Intelligence MAXINE GUREVICH and VP/Cultural Intelligence COURTNEY MOTA will present the nine cultural trends contained in their "Top Trends 2023" study. The webinar is free for RAB members.