A new RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar next WEDNESDAY (3/8) at noon (CT) will feature a look at trends from HORIZON MEDIA.

HORIZON MEDIA WHY GROUP SVP/Cultural Intelligence MAXINE GUREVICH and VP/Cultural Intelligence COURTNEY MOTA will present the nine cultural trends contained in their "Top Trends 2023" study. The webinar is free for RAB members.

