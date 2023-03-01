New Podcast

A new podcast from WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT will interview women (and some men) in the industry about their careers. "IN HER WORDS," hosted by WIE Co-Founders RENEE ROSSI and GRETCHEN MCCOURT, will debut MARCH 8th and will post weekly; guests will include actors KAREN PITTMAN, JOANNA GARCIA SWISHER, EMILY HAMPSHIRE, and CANDICE KING, along with actor/filmmaker PAUL FEIG, AUDIBLE's RACHEL GHIAZZA, producer EMILY FOX, RESONATE ENTERTAINMENT's SUSAN CARTSONIS and SUZANNE FARWELL, FRIENDS AT WORK CEO TY STIKLORIUS, and author JOANN LUBLIN.

"For nearly a decade, WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT has been focused on addressing a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women," said ROSSI. "The launch of IN HER WORDS represents a new chapter for our organization and a new channel by which our community can engage with and listen to our esteemed speakers. It will allow us to hear directly from accomplished visionaries about their personal experiences, ups and downs, and more."

MCCOURT added, "Having the opportunity to utilize the incredible network we've cultivated over the years and share their experiences on an entirely new platform is extremely fulfilling. Every episode will bring a unique perspective that is sure to resonate with our audience in more ways than one."

