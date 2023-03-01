Entries Open

UCLA ANDERSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT and G. AND R. LOEB FOUNDATION's 2023 GERALD LOEB AWARDS FOR DISTINGUISHED BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL JOURNALISM. The awards, established in 1957 and named for a founding partner of E.F. HUTTON, honor business journalism across all media platforms. Also being accepted are nominations for the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD and the LAWRENCE MINARD EDITOR AWARD.

All entries and nominations must be made at loeb.awardsplatform.com, with awards entries (for work during calendar year 2022) due on MARCH 31st and career achievement awards nominations due on JUNE 1st. Competition category entries also require completing a questionnaire, replacing the previously required cover letter.

The twelve categories for competition include audio; beat reporting; breaking news; commentary; explanatory; feature; international; investigative; local; personal finance and consumer reporting; video; and visual storytelling.

« see more Net News