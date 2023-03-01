Final Tour Ever

ROCK N ROLL HALL OF FAMERS KISS have announced THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR, their final shows. The show dates will kick off this OCTOBER and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS, NEW YORK, at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN on DECEMBER 2nd.

Tickets will be available starting MONDAY, MARCH 6th, with a KISS ARMY presale at 10a local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on FRIDAY, MARCH 10th at 10a local time.

The band released a joint statement, “KISS was born in NEW YORK CITY. On 23RD STREET. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News