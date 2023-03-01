Couture

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON and WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE “Your Morning Show” co-host RILEY COUTURE tells ALL ACCESS she’s back behind the mic, relaunching her REALLY RILEY PODCAST.

COUTURE posted on INSTAGRAM, “Aight beloveds….ITS GO TIME!!! The REALLY RILEY PODCAST is back tomorrow morning! I’ve missed my voice, I’ve missed the mic, but most of all I’ve missed YOU. So let’s get into it, what have I been up to, where am I going, my turn. Me, you and a mic. I’m ready and I’m so excited. Listen to REALLY RILEY wherever you listen to your favorite podcast and don’t forget to like and subscribe because this is only the beginning.”

