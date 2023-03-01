Podcast

NEW JERSEY Assemblywoman SHAVONDA SUMTER (D-35th) is hosting a new podcast for NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK's WBGO STUDIOS. "THERE'S SUMTER ABOUT IT" will cover mental health and wellness in its first season.

“I am excited for this first season of the show. I relax with close friends and colleagues for real, kitchen table-like conversations on different perspectives of mental health and wellness,” said SUMTER. “I hope each episode sparks meaningful discussions in our communities and provide actionable steps for those looking for guidance on their wellness journey.”

