Women's Leadership Academy Returns

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has announced the return of its WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY. The professional development program that was launched last year is an interactive group coaching experience for women leaders in Country music. The first cohort received professional development training from Professional Certified Coach (PCC) DIANE WATSON and PCC and Board Certified Coach (BCC) CORY COLTON.

Through one-on-one coaching sessions, educational sessions as a group, and group coaching sessions twice a month, the program structure created an environment of exchange and trust-building.

"We developed the WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY knowing that a critical need existed to support our talented women leaders within the business, but the success of the program has surpassed our wildest dreams," said CMA VP/Industry Relations & Philanthropy TIFFANY KERNS. "We are beyond thrilled to bring this program back in 2023. Not only did our inaugural class receive world-class professional development catered to their specific needs, but a deep bond was formed with each other that reaches far beyond their 9 to 5 lives. Our hope was for the women to build community with each other, while setting the stage for the program to evolve into an alumni network, and that is exactly what has happened. We are truly grateful for the women who make up our 2022 class, and we look forward to welcoming a new class into the program this year."

Applications for this year's ACADEMY will be accepted through FRIDAY, MARCH 31st. Apply here.

« see more Net News