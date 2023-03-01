Rimes

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has renewed its publishing agreement with songwriter/producer LINDSAY RIMES. Most recently, RIMES co-wrote and produced NATE SMITH’s “Whiskey on You,” which spent two weeks at #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart earlier this year and spent six weeks on CANADA’s Country radio chart.

RIMES’ songs have been recorded by artists including KELSEA BALLERINI, THOMAS RHETT, PHILLIP PHILLIPS, DYLAN SCOTT, LOCASH, THE CADILLAC THREE, TYLER RICH, CANAAN SMITH and THE SHIRES. He also co-penned KANE BROWN's quadruple platinum single, "Heaven."

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE EVP/Creative JOSH VAN VALKENBURG said, “LINDSAY’s star has been steadily rising over the last few years, and it’s been amazing to watch him succeed and grow creatively beyond genres. He’s a very important member of our SONY team, and we are elated to continue our partnership with him.”

RIMES added, “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing my journey with the SONY family. I consider JOSH and [CEO] RUSTY [GASTON] and the whole team to be simply the best at what they do.”

