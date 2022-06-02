Aleman

Online station THE VALLEY'S MOST WANTED has upped overnight personality ADAM ALEMAN to nights. ALEMAN is now handling 7p-midnight on the station run by longtime iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBFM (WILD 104)/MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX PD/morning host JOHNNY O.

ALEMAN began on THE VALLEY'S MOST WANTED in JUNE 2022.

You can check out the station at www.valleysmostwanted.com and touch base with ALEMAN at djadamaleman2121@gmail.com.





