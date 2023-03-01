Against Ban

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and the CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION are among the organizations representing business owners who are opposing the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION's move to ban noncompete agreements (NET NEWS 1/5), signing on to a letter to CONGRESS contending that the agency "lacks the constitutional or statutory authority to issue such a rule and, in attempting to do so, the agency is improperly usurping the role of CONGRESS."

Characterizing the agreements, which tend to favor business owners and restrict employees' ability to obtain further employment for a certain period after termination, as "entirely reasonable and beneficial for both businesses and employees," the letter alleges that CONGRESS did not give the FTC authority to ban the agreements and urges CONGRESS to "(curb the) FTC's excesses with appropriations riders."

The letter was signed by a large number of trade organizations, along with the NAB, CTA, and chambers of commerce from several cities and states.

