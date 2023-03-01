Now In Los Angeles

BENZTOWN syndicated weekend radio show SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS has landed its newest affiliate, MERUELO MEDIA Classic Hip Hop KDAY/LOS ANGELES. The show is now heard in the top 3 U.S. markets, NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, and CHICAGO.

Now on over 200 radio stations, SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS has picked up seven new affiliates in the first quarter of 2023 including PAMAL Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3)/ALBANY, NY, DICK BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WXYY (G100.1)/SAVANNAH, and DELTA RADIO R&B WZYQ (STAR 101)/GREENVILLE, MS.

KDAY APD NAYTHAN RODRIGUEZ commented, "I'm excited to have R DUB! and SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS join the already stellar KDAY programming lineup. He's the perfect addition following the legendary ART LABOE show. Welcome to the KDAY Nation."

SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS creator/host R DUB! added, "I think it's every personality's dream to be able to come home and broadcast in the city they grew up in. I listened to KDAY as a kid, and now, being able to join this legendary team is just surreal. I'd like to thank OTTO PADRON, KEITH CUNNINGHAM, E-MAN, NAYTHAN RODRIGUEZ and the whole MERUELO MEDIA team for being so welcoming."

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, "SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS and 93.5 KDAY are two storied brands that fit together perfectly! We’re incredibly excited to be working with the terrific team at MERUELO MEDIA."





KDAY's PJ Butta, R Dub! & KDAY PD Naythan Rodriguez





