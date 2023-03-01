Daniels

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP Hot AC WSUL (98.3)/HUDSON VALLEY PD/morning host CHASE DANIELS has been elevated to Dir./Programming for the NEW YORK cluster in the CATSKILL MOUNTAINS/HUDSON VALLEY region. In addition to programming WSUL, his new duties now include oversight for Classic Hits WVOS-FM/WVOS-AM and Country WDNB-FM/WHNB-FM.

DANIELS, who joined the company in 2021, said, “I’m thrilled to continue in the mission of making great local radio with BOLD GOLD MEDIA. We have accomplished a lot in a short period of time together. Improving the quality, and expanding the programming of these heritage stations. I’m looking forward to this next chapter as we have more exciting things to come.”

BOLD GOLD GM DAWN CIORCIARI added, “CHASE’s talent has been a huge asset for BOLD GOLD MEDIA. His work has elevated our stations and our company. He is a true leader in the radio industry, and we are lucky to have him as part of our management team.”

Pres./CEO VINCE BENEDETTO noted, “CHASE brings a great deal of experience, energy and creativity to our team. He’s a true broadcast professional and a tremendous talent. I know he will do bold things in his expanded role.”

