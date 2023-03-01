Happened February 22-24 In Las Vegas

#HAPPENS 2023 finished off a successful event that ran WEDNESDAY to FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22-24, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, NV. Hosted by BEATRIX DANKO and CO5 MUSIC'S TODD SIEVERS AND KEN PITTMAN, #HAPPENS is an organically driven, Rock/Alternative radio, label and music community curated new music experience.

The WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd schedule included the Kick-Off party and music showcases from CAIRO KNIFE FIGHT, LITTLE IMAGE and DES ROCS. The THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd schedule included a NITA STRAUSS Artist Session with song playback, and during the evening, Rock music showcases from BLACK HEART SAINTS, SALIVA, PISTOLS AT DAWN and DAUGHTRY. That evening's Alt music showcases featured LETDOWN., THE KALEIDOSCOPE KID, STARCRAWLER and WEATHERS.

The FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th schedule included a CROBOT Acoustic Performance and music performances that evening by FELLY, THE MOSS and JARED JAMES NICHOLS. DANKO told ALL ACCESS, "Thanks to all of the artists, partners and friends for an incredible 3 days of music, community and discovery!”

SIEVERS said, "We want to send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in #HAPPENS 2023 and to everyone who was there in spirit - it was an epic 10th year! We value every single person in our community and really find joy in bringing everyone together to discover great new music while meeting incredible new people and learning a thing or two. It is such a privilege to do what we do. Our team is thrilled to be a small part of helping to grow the rock and alternative formats and to give back as much as we can. Mark your calendars, everyone is welcome next year. The first planning meetings for 2024 start this week! #HAPPENS IS COMMUNITY, MUSIC, DISCOVERY. Sending positive vibes from BEATRIX, TODD and KEN."

Check out the #HAPPENS 2023 program guide online here, and Photos from the event here, and Videos here.

