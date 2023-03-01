HeadKrack

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA's syndicated "THE MORNING HUSTLE" co-host HEADKRACK has parted ways with the company. He had been with the show since its inception three years ago and with REACH MEDIA for 22 years. (NET NEWS 7/8/19)

HEADKARACK told ALL ACCESS, “First and foremost I want to say thank you to CATHY HUGHES, ALFRED LIGGINS, DAVID KANTOR and super notably DARRYL JOHNSON who let me into this game 22 years ago. Not too many people get to play for the same team as long as I did, and it’s been one hell of a journey. My biggest reward this whole trip has been the bond that I have been able to make with people along the way. I was there when you needed me, and it was you the listeners who loved me when my mom passed. We kept each other afloat, and you let me know how my presence on air and in the community made you feel and there isn’t a price tag that you can put on that. My departure is a surprise to many but truth be told I knew this fork in the road would come at some point.

"I am a creative force that can’t be confined to a box and me and my team are very excited to bring my vision and ideas to exciting new platforms very soon. As witnessed in my Boxing Match with KIMBO SLICE Jr, I am fearless and always excited to take on whatever challenges God throws my way. Cheers to the believers because I believe in you! I am truly powered by the people.”

HEADKRACK is still currently on TV five nights a week on the nationally syndicated “Dish Nation." He also just released his new women’s empowerment anthem “Mona Lisa’s Scars” which is streaming now.

« see more Net News