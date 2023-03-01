Promoting & Hiring

The MAXXKONNECT GROUP promotes JOE MYERS to Director Of Sales, adds CHRIS ROTH as Sales Manager For Wireless & Connectivity Products and MATT LeFEVRE as Maintenance Technician.

MYERS joined the company in JUNE 2021 as Sales Manager, stated, "The MAXXKONNECT GROUP has been enjoying some incredible growth and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. We're looking forward to seeing everyone at NAB. In fact, we have some major announcements on the way!"

MAXXKONNECT GROUP President JOSH BOHN comments, “JOE has helped bring our company to the next level. His ability to take care of customers, and vendors, makes him on of the best in the business. I am proud to have him leading our sales team!”

ROTH joins MAXXKONNECT after most recently serving as Station Manager of WNAV/ANNAPOLIS, MD. He will continue to be based in the Washington DC area.

States ROTH, "I'm happy to be a part of the team! As a lifetime broadcaster, I'm proud to be part of a company that is dedicated to helping other broadcasters."

Said BOHN, "I’ve known CHRIS for more than a decade and worked with him on many deals in the past. His natural want to help people solve their problems, and the ability to do it in a way that makes sense, made him the absolute best fit for this position. I am thrilled to have him aboard full-time and working with our customers!”

LeFEVRE joins from the transportation and logistics industry. His primary duties will be site maintenance, including vehicles and generators, as well as inspections, based at company headquarters in PELHAM, AL.

