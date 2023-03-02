Radio Woodstock Cares

CHET-5 BROADCASTING Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK, NY’s fundraising arm RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION teamed up with listeners to raise $6,500 for WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN providing meals for survivors and first responders of the earthquakes in TURKEY and SYRIA.

Chairman of the RW CARES FOUNDATION and Principal Owner of RADIO WOODSTOCK GARY CHETKOF said, “We are so grateful to our listeners for their contributions and for supporting our efforts to help provide some much-needed relief to those in need during this difficult time.”

For more information about WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN or to donate, visit here.

