Ranasinghe

SIRIUSXM PANDORA VP/Product Management SHAMAL RANASINGHE has joined AUDIUS as Chief Business Officer.

“SHAMAL built some sophisticated tools at PANDORA that enable artists to leverage the platform to build their fan bases in impactful ways,” said AUDIUS CEO RONEIL RUMBURG. “His deep expertise within the music business and his track record of building tools for artists and rights holders will be invaluable to AUDIUS and our community as we look to deepen our relationships with the music industry at large and the artists on our platform.”

RANASINGHE said, “I’m thrilled to be joining RONEIL, (CPO) FORREST BROWNING and the entire AUDIUS team as we build out a robust suite of tools to empower artists and rights holders to grow and monetize their fan bases.”

« see more Net News