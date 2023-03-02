Smith (Photo: WBAL Radio)

HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE has found its new weekday 10a-2p (ET) host, naming former BALTIMORE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT spokesperson and mayoral candidate T.J. SMITH to the post, filling the vacancy left when KIMBERLY KLACIK exited in NOVEMBER after a seven-month run (NET NEWS 11/15/2022).

SMITH said, "As a native Baltimorean who has gone to school, worked, run for office and even suffered loss in the city, I’m very familiar with the feel of the public from west BALTIMORE to the waterfront. I couldn’t be more excited to join the WBAL RADIO family. I look forward to delivering straight talk and sharing my opinion based on my experience working in government and in law enforcement. I’m ready to ‘tell it like it is’ in a reasonable manner."

Dir./Programming and News Dir. JEFF WADE said, “The WBAL audience has known and respected T.J. for years for his frank and honest dialogue on the issues that matter most to people living and working in BALTIMORE. Whether it’s policing, politics, or talking ORIOLES and RAVENS, we can’t think of anyone better suited to sit behind the WBAL microphone weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

« see more Net News