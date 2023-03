Additional Acts Announced

Country festival LASSO MONTREAL will return to PARC JEAN DRAPEAU in MONTREAL on AUGUST 18-19.

Previously announced headliners CHRIS STAPLETON and KANE BROWN (NET NEWS 12/7/22) will be joined by JAKE OWEN, GABBY BARRETT, KAMERON MARLOWE, PRISCILLA BLOCK, BROTHERS OSBORNE, ELLE KING, MORGAN WADE, and others.

Tickets go on sale TOMORROW (3/3) at lassomontreal.com.

