iHEARTMEDIA Country WQIK/JACKSONVILLE is celebrating morning "The Big Show" co-host ROBBIE ROSE in a big way as he marks 50 years on the air in that market. He received a proclamation and key to the city from Mayor LENNY CURRY YESTERDAY (3/1), followed by a party. TODAY, the station is hosting a free block party honoring ROSE from 4:30-7p (ET) outside VYSTAR VETERANS ARENA ahead of the BLAKE SHELTON concert, promising "games, food trucks, prizes and much more."

WQYK posted photos of YESTERDAY's celebration on FACEBOOK, captioning them, "Happy ROBBIE ROSE day everyone! Thank you to every single person who came by to celebrate 50 years of ROBBIE ROSE on the radio with us today! It was a great morning filled with a lot of smiles, laughter, and memories. We love you ROBBIE! Let’s go another 50!"

