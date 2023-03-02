Oscar Wilkerson Passes Away

OSCAR WILKERSON JR., a member of the TUSKEGEE AIRMEN who later worked in CHICAGO radio, died on FEBRUARY 8th of natural causes at 96, reports the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES.

WILKERSON was a bomber pilot with the legendary all-Black military air unit; along with about 300 other surviving members, he received a CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL in 2007.

In 1962, WILKERSON joined WBEE-A/CHICAGO, where he hosted and served as PD/OM and Community Affairs Dir. He moved to WMAQ-A in 1971 as Public Affairs Dir., retiring in 1988.

