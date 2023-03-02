20 Years

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WUUB (ESPN 106.3) and Spanish Sports WEFL-A (DEPORTES RADIO 760 AM)/WEST PALM BEACH are celebrating the 20th anniversary of ESPN WEST PALM. A 20-hour broadcast starting at midnight TOMORROW (3/3) will mark the milestone, as will a proclamation from the mayor of WEST PALM BEACH declaring the day "ESPN WEST PALM DAY."

GOOD KARMA launched the Sports format on WEFL in 2003 and bought WUUB in a spinoff from a CBS RADIO-PALM BEACH BROADCASTING deal in 2013, moving the English language Sports format to FM and flipping the AM to Spanish Sports. The brand also includes a partnership with crosstown SCRIPPS NBC affiliate WPTV and SCRIPPS-operated GRAY TELEVISION FOX affiliate WFLX-TV (FOX 29) as well as the BOCA RATON BOWL and the annual HIGH SCHOOL "TOP 63" AWARDS.

Market Mgr. STEPHANIE PRINCE said, “Up until 2003, WEST PALM BEACH was the largest market in the country without a sports radio station of its own. We are proud of the team, and the relationship we’ve established with our fans via the audio, event, coverage and digital platforms we have built. We are excited to celebrate and give back to the community by donating $20,000 to various local charities.”

GOOD KARMA BRANDS President STEVE POLITZNER, who moved to the market to launch ESPN WEST PALM, said, “The success of ESPN WEST PALM is intimately tied to the passion of area sports fans, the talent and coverage team dedicated to serving them and the advertising partners who have successfully leveraged the assets to achieve their business goals. So many teammates throughout GKB started at ESPN WEST PALM and have carried their experiences, education and grit to other markets across GKB. We are excited to celebrate with our partners, fans and teammates on a great 20 years and look forward to the future.”

« see more Net News