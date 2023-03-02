Shomby

What are the “rules” that govern Country radio airplay, and do they make sense? Inspired by a conversation with a a Nashville label exec, who shared that one station group won’t consider adding a song until it reaches 1.5 million streams, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY unpacks what he calls an “arbitrary” number to guide a streaming story locally.

As he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, “Does this station/group know WHERE these streams originated? Unlike terrestrial radio (and not even that anymore), songs can be streamed from any location anywhere in the world, for the most part. So, the answer to the ‘where’ question becomes the real issue here.”

He also calls on DSPs to share that kind of information and more with the industry, writing, “For the DSPs (and trust me on this) Country radio will not gain an edge by having this information. You will still be, primarily, the first stop for music discovery, for the most part. That will not change, nor will the fact the Country radio is the final leg for a song to become a real hit. I challenge Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, etc. to offer the information we all need to determine the best songs for our genre and format. We can only be better for it.”

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “Let’s Increase The Info Flow,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News