Rocco On The Air

Pro golfer ROCCO MEDIATE will host a show for SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO. "THE ROCCO HOUR" will air TUESDAYS at 6p (ET) beginning MARCH 7th.

MEDIATE said, “I have 38 years of PGA TOUR experience. I see and remember everything!. I have so much to say and I’m excited to have my own show on SIRIUSXM where I can share it with our listeners. So buckle up! It’s going to be fun!”

“ROCCO is a terrific addition to SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Throughout his long and successful career on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS, he’s always been one of the most personable players in his sport, well-liked by both his peers and the fans. We’re excited to give him a platform to share his knowledge and passion for the game, and so many great stories from a life in golf.”

