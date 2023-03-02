Bringing Back Mentoring Program For Music Teachers

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's CMA FOUNDATION is set to bring back its MENTOR M.E. program for music teachers, beginning TUESDAY, MARCH 7th at 6p (CT). The program is comprised of a six-part webinar series aimed to equip music educators early in their careers with professional development resources, tools and tips necessary to be successful in the field.

Designed to create a more confident, collaborative and sustainable teaching workforce, each hour-long webinar will feature 20 minutes of content from a guest presenter, followed by 20 minutes of dialogue with moderator FRANKLIN WILLIS, the CMA FOUNDATION's Dir./Community Impact, then 20 minutes of questions from participants.

CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS said, “Time and time again, as we connect with music teachers across our state, we hear about the need for support and tangible tools needed to help music educators, especially those new to the field, carry out their jobs effectively. MENTOR M.E. was created to combat that. Our hope is that teachers will not only walk out of this program feeling equipped professionally, but also feeling supported personally by both the CMA FOUNDATION and by their peers. I am thrilled for the program to be returning this year, and I am eager to learn from the incredible speakers we have on board throughout the next several months.”

