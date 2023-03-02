Justice

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has promoted JD JUSTICE to Brand Manager for Country WNWN (WIN 98.5)/BATTLE CREEK, MI. JUSTICE was previously the Asst. Brand Manager and Production Director for the station. In his new role, he will continue to host PM drive.

The position became available with the recent resignation of MIGGY SANTOS as Brand Manager and morning host. A new morning host is being sought.

JUSTICE said, "I’m thrilled with the opportunity to program again on the heritage brand known as WIN 98.5. I’d like to thank many at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS for having the faith in me to lead this great station."

JUSTICE previously served as Brand Manager at MIDWEST's Country KTCO (KAT COUNTRY 98.9)/DULUTH, MN. He also spent time as PD at TRENDING MEDIA INC.'s KXIA (KIX 101.1)/MARSHALLTOWN, IA.

« back to Net News