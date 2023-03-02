Celebrating Women’s History Month

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA are set to honor WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH with special programming. Tune in throughout MARCH to hear and celebrate the inspiring women who've made lasting contributions to the world of music across every genre with limited-engagement channels.

SIRIUSXM Channels will include:

QUEENS OF HIP HOP for one week on channel 105 starting MARCH 8th and on the SXM app year-round.

QUEENS OF POP for one week on channel 14 starting MARCH 21st and on the SXM app year-round.

QUEENS OF R&B for one week on channel 105 and the SXM app starting MARCH 22nd.

WOMEN OF COUNTRY for three weeks on channel 55 starting MARCH 7th and on the SXM app year-round.

WOMEN OF DANCE for one week on channel 14 starting MARCH 14th and year-round the SXM app starting MARCH 16th.

WOMEN OF JAZZ for one week on channel 105 and the SXM app starting MARCH 15th.

WOMEN OF ROCK for one week on channel 105 starting March 1st and on the SXM app all year.

Additional special music programming will include:

BPM’s WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH Weekend- MARCH 10TH

DEBBIE HARRY: PUNK POP PIONEER- MARCH 20-26 on CLASSIC REWIND

HER-STORY WITH P!NK- MARCH 8th on THE 10S SPOT and MOSAIC

THE JODY WATLEY SHOW on THE GROOVE- MARCH 12th

LINDA McCARTNEY SPECIAL- Hosted by BILL FLANAGAN MARCH 10-16th on THE BEATLES CHANNEL

MARCH OF METAL WOMEN- month-long feature on LIQUID METAL

ROCK HALL CONVERSATIONS WITH YOLA- MARCH 14th on ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME RADIO

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH Live Series on BB KING’S BLUESVILLE- month long

#WOMENOFTIKTOK WITH TINX- MARCH 15-19 on TIKTOK RADIO



