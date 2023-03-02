Ganley

AB CARVAL Managing Principal/Investment Committee Member JAMES GANLEY has been elected to the Board of Trustees of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO.

"I am thrilled to be joining the MPR board and contributing to an organization that goes far beyond delivering great music and news programming," said GANLEY. "MPR's commitment to building community and fostering engagement among its listeners is truly remarkable. THE CURRENT and YOUR CLASSICAL are the force behind our thriving music scene, while MPR NEWS’ fact-based, world-class reporting is critical in shaping our understanding of current events. MPR's services are essential for an informed public, and it is an honor to be part of such a vital organization.”

"I am excited to welcome JAMES GANLEY to the MPR board," said MPR and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP CEO JEAN TAYLOR. “His extensive knowledge and experience in finance investment strategy, coupled with his global experience working with organizations during times of transformation will be extremely valuable to our organization. JAMES’ is a long-standing member of MPR and brings an incredible passion for our mission to serve our audiences with programming that informs, includes, and inspires.”

