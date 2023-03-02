New Voices

Former KANSAS CITY ROYALS players MIKE SWEENEY and JEREMY GUTHRIE have joined the team's radio and television broadcast crew as analysts, appearing on pregame and postgame shows and on both BALLY SPORTS KANSAS CITY telecasts and on the radio network anchored by AUDACY Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY.

The pair will join RYAN LEFEBVRE, JAKE EISENBERG, STEVE STEWART, and DENNY MATTHEWS for broadcasts this season. REX HUDLER returns as TV analyst, with JOEL GOLDBERG and JEFF MONTGOMERY on the pregame and postgame shows. SWEENEY has worked with MLB NETWORK and FOX SPORTS since his retirement, and GUTHRIE has appeared on MLB NETWORK since ending his playing career.

