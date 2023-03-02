Lineup Announced

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP have announced the lineup for the 2023 label luncheon on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th in the BROADWAY BALLROOM (CRS PERFORMANCE HALL) at the OMNI NASHVILLE hotel, beginning at noon (CT). BRANTLEY GILBERT is set to headline, and JUSTIN MOORE, CHRIS JANSON, RILEY GREEN, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CONNER SMITH, SHANE PROFITT and MACKENZIE CARPENTER will also perform during the event.

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA said, “The goal has always been to create a CRS ‘must-see’ event and, over the years, our artists have made it just that. There have been so many unforgettable memories on the BMLG CRS stage, and this year will be no exception. It is certainly one you won’t want to miss!”

Entry to the luncheon is available to registered CRS attendees. CRS takes place MARCH 13th-15th at the OMNI. Click here for more information.

