Miller (Photo: Caleb Cockrell)

Singer-songwriter MOOSE MILLER has signed an exclusive publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based GINMARC PUBLISHING, a new venture co-founded by JENNIFER RAI and producer MARK BRIGHT (NET NEWS 2/1). MILLER, an OHIO native whose father is a pastor, developed an early love for music in church and was raised on SOUTHERN Gospel and Bluegrass.

After high school, MILLER made his way to NASHVILLE on a college basketball scholarship. During that time, he began writing songs and formed a band that played around town. After meeting and collaborating with RAI and BRIGHT, he was signed to a publishing artist development deal.

"I try to be as honest and vulnerable as I can with my songs," said MILLER. "I want people to not only hear what I’m singing, but to feel what I’m saying as well. I am tickled to death to be in the company of JEN and MARK, two people who love me and love my music."

BRIGHT said, "The first time JEN played me a song that MOOSE had written, the voice in the song immediately grabbed my attention. He is an extraordinary talent with a unique voice. We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with him."

MILLER plans to release new music later this year.

