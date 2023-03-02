Church (Photo: Jamie Schramm/CMA)

Country stars ERIC CHURCH, ASHLEY McBRYDE and ROBERT EARL KEEN all gave surprise performances last night at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's 13th CMA TRIPLE PLAY AWARDS, which honor the writers behind some of the format’s most notable #1 hits who have penned three chart-toppers within a 12-month period. The event, hosted by songwriter and CMA Board member JIM BEAVERS, was held at SAINT ELLE in NASHVILLE.

In addition to the 16 songwriters honored, music publisher JODY WILLIAMS, founder of JODY WILLIAMS SONGS, received the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award, as previously reported (NET NEWS 2/1). The award was presented by songwriter LIZ ROSE. CHURCH, McBRYDE and KEEN all performed in tribute to WILLIAMS, singing new, unreleased song "My Nebraska," "Light On In The Kitchen" and "Feelin' Good Again," respectively. A video montage played at the ceremony featured additional tributes to WILLIAMS from KIX BROOKS, VINCE GILL, MAREN MORRIS and more than a dozen other industry heavyweights.

See the full list of songwriter honorees here.





(l-r) Liz Rose, Robert Earl Keen, Eric Church, Jody Williams and Ashley McBryde (Photo: Ford Fairchild/CMA)





(l-r top) Josh Thompson, Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison, Charlie Handsome, Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, (l-r bottom) Ben Johnson, Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Gaylon and Ernest Keith Smith were honored at the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards. Not pictured: honorees Luke Combs, Michael Hardy, Shane McAnally, Chase McGill. (Photo: Ford Fairchild/CMA)









« back to Net News