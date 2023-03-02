Dowdy

MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO and music data company LUMINATE have announced MEG DOWDY as the recipient of its 2023 ELEVATING WOMEN IN AUDIO mentorship program. Now in its fifth year, the program is designed specifically for women in programming, and provides greater opportunities for women interested in management positions in audio, and involves personalized conversations with a vast network of high-level radio executives and experts to help advance a career within the radio/audio industry. In addition, the program affords the mentee the chance to attend RADIO SHOW 2023 this APRIL in LAS VEGAS.

DOWDY is a Regional Content Director who works with nine TOWNSQUARE MEDIA markets in the southeastern U.S. She's been a morning show co-host, award-winning news reporter, Brand Manager, Promotions Director, and midday host, and was named the Director Of Content in TUSCALOOSA, AL, in 2018, the first woman elevated to this position within TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. After serving as the DOC in TUSCALOOSA, MEG was promoted to the corporate content team in 2021, and became the company's Director Of National Contesting in 2022. She's been working in radio since her first part-time gig in GLASGOW, KY, in 2003, and believes in radio's unique ability to entertain, inform, and engage the masses.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, “This year we had more applicants and more high-quality applicants than ever before. MEG’s dedication to her future, to the business and to paying her success forward was very impressive. We can’t wait to start working with her.”

Said DOWDY, "To say that I am excited about this opportunity would be an understatement. MIW and LUMINATE are providing me with the chance to connect with the best and brightest minds in our industry, and I am so eager to apply my new knowledge while advocating for more women in programming leadership roles. Empowered women empower other women. I am profoundly thankful to MIW and LUMINATE for choosing to empower me."

LUMINATE Head of Independents HALEY JONES added, “This mentorship program continues to shine light on remarkable talent, and we are so glad to be a part of the professional journey of someone as talented and deserving as MEG. As a partner, MIW has earned our trust over the years with their important work in elevating female professionals in the radio industry, and we have confidence that MEG will be another success story to build on the already impressive legacy and impact that 'ELEVATING WOMEN IN AUDIO' has had."

« see more Net News