Wayne Shorter (Photo: Liv Oeian / Shutterstock.com)

WAYNE SHORTER, an influential jazz saxophone player whose lyrical, complex compositions resonated through a half a century of AMERICAN music, died at 89 surrounded by his family in LOS ANGELES. No cause of death was given.

A statement read: “Visionary composer, saxophonist, visual artist, devout BUDDHIST, devoted husband, father and grandfather WAYNE SHORTER has embarked on a new journey as part of his extraordinary life — departing the earth as we know it in search of an abundance of new challenges and creative possibilities. He was a gentle spirit who was always inquisitive and constantly exploring.”

The tenor sax player made his debut in 1959 and went on to become a member of both ART BLAKEY'S JAZZ MESSENGERS and the MILES DAVID QUINTET. He also co-founded the '70s fusion band WEATHER REPORT and appeared on albums by JONI MITCHELL, CARLOS SANTANA and STEELY DAN.

Some of his best-known pieces include "Speak No Evil,” “Black Nile,” “Footprints” and “Nefertiti” — which became modern jazz standards and expanded the harmonic horizons of jazz.

HERBIE HANCOCK praised WAYNE SHORTER for leaving a special place in his life.

“WAYNE SHORTER, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera ‘…Iphigenia’. I miss being around him and his special WAYNE-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart always.”

SHORTER released more than 25 albums and won 12 GRAMMY AWARDS. In 2015 he was given a lifetime achievement GRAMMY. Last month, he won a GRAMMY for Best Improvised Jazz solo for “Endangered Species” with LEO GENOVESE.

SHORTER was a KENNEDY CENTER honoree in 2018.

Commented BLUE NOTE RECORDS President DON WAS, for which he recorded several albums, “Maestro WAYNE SHORTER was our hero, guru, and beautiful friend. His music possessed a spirit that came from somewhere way, way beyond and made this world a much better place. Likewise, his warmth and wisdom enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. Thankfully, the work he left behind will stay with us forever. Our hearts go out to CAROLINA and all who loved him.”

