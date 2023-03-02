Pulp's 'Different Class' Album

STEVE MACKEY, the longtime bassist for Britpop band PULP, has died at the age of 56.

His wife, KATIE, announced his death following a three-month hospitalization on social media, writing that he died following a three-month hospitalization. No cause of death was given.

“After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband,” she wrote.

“STEVE was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for him. He will be missed beyond words.”

PULP frontman JARVIS COCKER posted on INSTAGRAM, “Our beloved friend & bass player STEVE MACKEY passed away this morning… STEVE made things happen. In his life & in the band. & we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, STEVE. We hope to catch up with you one day.”

MACKEY joined the band in 1989 — nearly 10 years after it started — but served as bassist when the group exploded in the '90s, appearing on the band’s landmark LPs, 1995’s "Different Class" (featuring the hit “Common People”) and 1998’s "This Is Hardcore."

That lineup released just one more album, 2001' "We Love Life." MACKEY played with COCKER on two solo albums, 2006's "JARVIS" and 2009's "Further Complications." He joined the reformed band on-stage over the next 15 years, through he didn't participate in their OCTOBER 2022 series of shows in order to "continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects.”

MACKEY was also an in-demand remixer and producer who worked with M.I.A., FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE and THE ARCADE FIRE, co-producing the latter's "Everything Now" album in 2017.

He was also a member of the WEIRD SISTERS supergroup — alongside COCKER and RADIOHEAD’s JONNY GREENWOOD and PHIL SELWAY — appearing in the 2005 movie "Harry Potter & The Goblet Of Fire."

