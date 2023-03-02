The Healing Power Of Music

Following a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) and SPOTIFY's long-running MUSICIAN ON CALL (MOC) benefit concert returned to the 9:30 CLUB in WASHINGTON D.C. on WEDNESDAY evening (3/1), where they celebrated the healing power of music. MOC delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments.

Members of the music community, industry leaders and policymakers all came together for the fun. iHEARTRADIO AC WASH (DC 97.1) morning host TOBY KNAPP, TAMO SEIN from sister Alternative WWDC (DC 101) and MIKE KLEIN from sister Top 40 WIHT (Hot 99.5) welcomed the crowd leading up to a special concert featuring DJ/producer DIPLO.

MOC President/CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, "Once again, partnering with RIAA and SPOTIFY to celebrate our mission and the power of music is something we've been looking forward to for a long time, and we're excited to have DIPLO join us for this very special night."

Following the show, RIAA CEO/Chairman and MOC Board Chairman Emeritus MITCH GLAZIER along with RIAA COO MICHELE BALLANTYNE presented DIPLO with a plaque commemorating his 30 certified titles across albums and songs. GLAZIER commented, "DIPLO has connected with millions throughout his career, and this performance was a bold reminder to us all – nothing moves us like music! We are grateful to DIPLO, COLUMBIA RECORDS and each of you who experienced this moment alongside us and believe in MUSICIANS ON CALL's mission."

SPOTIFY VP/Government Affairs & Public Policy, APRIL BOYD added, "Music has the power to heal, and that’s why SPOTIFY is proud to partner with RIAA to support MUSICIANS ON CALL and the volunteers who have performed for more than one million people in healthcare facilities nationwide."

Learn more about MUSICIANS ON CALL here.





Pictured (L-R) Knapp, Diplo, Klein, Sein (Photo: Daniel Swartz)





« see more Net News