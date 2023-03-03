Now Free

SPOTIFY's ANCHOR has some competition now with the announcement that iHEARTMEDIA's SPREAKER has changed to a free podcast publishing platform model. The company's press release characterizes its competitors as "very basic" and its own "professional" platform features as "in a league of their own."

CEO FRANCESCO BASCHIERI said, ‘’As more and more content platforms require subscription fees, I firmly believe that podcasting should be accessible to all creators. That's why we’ve decided to offer professional podcasting features such as monetization and unlimited storage at no cost, empowering podcasters of all sizes to reach their full potential.’

