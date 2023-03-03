Kline (Photo: Sam Frawley)

CURB | WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist ALEX KLINE to a publishing deal. KLINE made history in 2021 as the first female solo producer of a #1 at Country radio with TENILLE ARTS' "Somebody Like That," which was also the first #1 written, produced, and performed by an all-female team.

KLINE has credits that include songs recorded by REBA McENTIRE, MITCHELL TENPENNY, RONNIE DUNN, and GARY ALLAN, and is a co-writer on upcoming releases with MONUMENT RECORDS’ TIGIRLILY GOLD, along with the recent (2/17) release, "Last Time Last," by ARTS featuring MADDIE & TAE.

"We are thrilled to welcome ALEX to CURB | WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING," said chairman MIKE CURB. "She is a wonderful addition to our accomplished roster, and we look forward to her bright future."

KLINE said, "I’m thrilled to be working with (VP Country Publishing/A&R) SARAH SCHUMACHER and (VP Country Publishing/A&R) CIARA SHORTRIDGE, who are so incredibly passionate about my music. They have already been instrumental in securing some amazing career wins for me. I am very excited to be starting this next chapter with them and the rest of the CURB | WORD team."

