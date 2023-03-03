Lineup Announced

CRS 2023 has announced this year's performers for TEAM UMG AT THE RYMAN TUESDAY, set for TUESDAY, MARCH 14th ay NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, including SAM HUNT, BRAD PAISLEY, DARIUS RUCKER, KASSI ASHTON, BOY NAMED BANJO, DALTON DOVER, CAYLEE HAMMACK, TYLER HUBBARD, VINCE GILL, PARKER McCOLLUM, KYLIE MORGAN, CATIE OFFERMAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, and JOSH ROSS.

Doors will open at 11:30a (CT), with the show kicking off at noon. Attendees can walk or take shuttles provided by UMG NASHVILLE between the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL and the RYMAN from 11a to 2:30p. Boxed lunches will be served upon entry at the RYMAN before the commencement of performances.

CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said, “UMG NASHVILLE has once again stepped up with a stellar lineup to showcase its artist roster during CRS at one of the greatest music venues, the historic RYMAN. This is always a CRS highlight and will be again in 2023.”

CRS 2023 takes place MARCH 13th-15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE. Click here for registration and more information.

« see more Net News