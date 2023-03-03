Webinar

MARKETRON is holding a webinar on local Search Engine Marketing selling strategies.

“How to Become an SME on Selling Local SEM,” set for next THURSDAY (3/9) at 2p (ET), is geared towards third-party digital sellers in the media industry and will be moderated by MARKETRON's BETH OSBORNE and presented by MARK WEIDEL and JEFFREY KRON. The presentation will cover the importance of SEM to business, SEM sales challenges, successful SEM campaigns, and other tips and strategies.

Register here for the free seminar.

