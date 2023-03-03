Home Of The Championships

WESTWOOD ONE's annual coverage of men's and women's college basketball conference championships kicks off on SATURDAY (3/4) and will offer play-by-play of 20 men's games and three women's games.

The coverage begins with the OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE men's championship on SATURDAY, followed by coverage of the MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE men's final and PAC-12 women's championship on SUNDAY. MONDAY's broadcasts will cover the SOUTHERN CONFERENCE men's final and the BIG EAST women's final; on TUESDAY, the CAA and WEST COAST CONFERENCE men's championships will air, with the PATRIOT LEAGUE and BIG SKY championships airing on WEDNESDAY. After a day off on THURSDAY, WESTWOOD ONE will air both games of the BIG EAST semifinals and two PAC-12 semifinals on FRIDAY. A big slate on SATURDAY (3/11) will include the AMERICA EAST championship, an SEC semifinal doubleheader, the IVY LEAGUE women's final, and men's finals from the BIG EAST, CONFERENCE USA, and the PAC-12. On SUNDAY, MARCH 13th, the conference championships conclude with the IVY LEAGIE, SEC, and AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE finals.

Also on MARCH 13th, WESTWOOD ONE will cover "Selection SUNDAY" with JASON HOROWITZ, PJ CARLESIMO, and DEBBIE ANTONELLI presiding over coverage of the selection of the fields for the NCAA men's and women's college basketball tournaments, starting at 6p (ET). WESTWOOD ONE will once again air radio coverage of both MARCH MADNESS tournaments and Final Fours.

