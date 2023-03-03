Laden

Veteran NEW YORK news anchor NOAM LADEN has returned to RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK as News Director, morning News Anchor, and host of the 5a (ET) weekday news hour. LADEN was with WABC in 2003-2018 before a stint as morning news anchor at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A.

“I’m very excited to join the new 77 WABC,” said LADEN. “The station has a terrific lineup of hosts, and the ratings are soaring. It’s great to be part of a winning team with passionate owners. We’ve got lots of exciting plans for distribution of our news.”

PD MATT MEANY said, “When we decided to expand our news, I knew the person who would help us accomplish that goal was NOAM. I’m thrilled that he’s come to WABC to head up our News Department and to host our 5am News Hour.”

“New Yorkers need to be in-the-know first thing in the morning and throughout their busy day,” said Pres. CHAD LOPEZ. “Our goal at WABC RADIO is not only to deliver the news but to include all sides of the story.”

« see more Net News