No More

SIRIUSXM has once again dropped its traffic and weather channels, replacing each of the four channels with a message stating that "this channel is no longer available."

The service dropped the "SIRIUSXM 1ST TRAFFIC AND WEATHER" channels in 2016 but brought them back shortly thereafter, cutting the number of channels in half, with four left at the end, NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, BOSTON/PHILADELPHIA/WASHINGTON, and CHICAGO/DALLAS/DETROIT.

